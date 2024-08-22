Family of three killed in road accident near Natham

A family of three died on the spot in a road accident in Natham police jurisdiction in Dindigul district on Thursday.

Police said the two-wheeler rider, identified as Murugan, 40, his wife Panju, 35, and their son Sridhar,6, were on the bike. They belong to Senthamangalam in Madurai district.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Murugan, who was riding the bike, was reportedly moving on the wrong side of the four-way highway. As he was approaching Pudukottai-Mudakkusalai point, a private school bus coming from Natham towards Alagarkoil hit the bike. All the three suffered multiple injuries and died on the spot.

On information, Natham police rushed to the spot and sent the three bodies to Government Hospital here for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.

