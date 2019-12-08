Family of three killed as car plunges into canal

A family of three met watery grave when the car in which they were travelling plunged into a canal that runs along the road under Kulasekaram police station limits on Sunday.

The police identified the victims as H. Anish, 30, of Anjukandarai, his wife Manju, 27, and their 18-month-old son Amarnath. They said the victims were returning home after purchasing things in Kulasekaram. When the car was proceeding on the road along the Left Canal of Kothaiyaru, Anish lost control of the vehicle, which jumped into the water.

Since the flow of water was heavy in the canal, the trio got trapped inside the car. Local people rushed to their help and brought out the trio, who were lying unconscious. They were rushed to a private hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

Kulasekaram police have registered a case.