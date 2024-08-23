A family of three, including a five-year-old girl, were found dead inside a house in Mullai Nagar, situated in Aranmanaipudur of Theni district in Tamil Nadu, on Friday (August 23, 2024) in what is suspected to be a case of murder-suicide.

The police said the deceased Satish Kumar, 40, of Amachiyapuram, his wife Ajitha, 35, and their daughter Prithvika, 5, lived in a rented house.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Satish Kumar worked at a private finance firm but had been skipping work and staying home for the last two months citing health issues.

The police said that Ajitha was pregnant and the couple was expecting their second child in a few months.

On Friday, when Ajitha’s father and brother repeatedly tried her on the phone but could not reach her, they came to the couple’s rented accommodation. They broke open the door, as it was locked from the inside, and found the couple and their daughter dead.

P.C. Patti Police sent the bodies to the Government Medical College Hospital for postmortem examination.

A senior police officer who inspected the scene of the crime said they found a note, purportedly written by Satish Kumar, which stated he decided to die by suicide due to “mental strain”. It is suspected that he killed his wife and daughter before dying by suicide.

A forensic sciences laboratory official said the bodies were found at least 24 hours after the incident. Further investigation was underway, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline 93754 93754.