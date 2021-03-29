Family of three found dead in Madurai

A family of three, including a two-year-old girl, Harishini, was found dead in their house in Panthadi Street under South Gate police station limits on Sunday.

The police said that R. Vijayakumar (40) was in the business of gold sale. A month back, he had got a loan of ₹20 lakh from one M. Karuppaiah (38) of South Masi Street.

Karuppaiah himself had borrowed the money from another person to lend it to Vijayakumar. When Karuppaiah was under pressure to repay the loan, he asked Vijayakumar to return the money.

After Vijayakumar asked him to collect the money on Sunday morning, Karuppaiah went to his house and found that it was locked from inside. Along with neighbours, he broke open the door of the house and found that Vijayakumar and his wife Vanishri (38) were hanging and the daughter was found dead.

South Gate police are investigating.

LPG cylinder blast

In another incident, S. Saravanan (45) of Balarengapuram was charred to death when an LPG cylinder burst in his house in the wee hours of Sunday. The police said that Saravanan used to take up small-time jobs. The blast took place at around 2.30 a.m. on the first floor of the house on EE Road.

A portion of the house was ripped apart in the explosion. Since, Saravanan had sent his mother to his sister’s house only on Saturday, the police suspect that the unmarried man could have taken this extreme step due to frustration. Teppakulam police are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Chennai-based Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.