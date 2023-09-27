Family of three found dead at home in Surveyor Colony

September 27, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - MADURAI

A family of three were found dead at their residence at Aavin Nagar in Surveyor Colony in Madurai on Wednesday night. An ex-serviceman, Ramesh, 41, was found dead with his wife and minor daughter. Ramesh was into real estate business and it was said that he was in deep debts. Thiruppalai police are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)