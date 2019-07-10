Family of three convicted in murder case

Virudhunagar

The Additional District Court here on Wednesday convicted a family of three persons in a 2012 murder case reported under M. Reddiyapatti police station limits.

Judge S.D. Parimala sentenced the prime accused, D. Rajamanickam, 71, of Kalyanasundarapuram to 10 year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹6,500 on him for having murdered P. Michael, 67. Rajamanickam was irritated as Michael had been complaining against him for having encroached upon a poromboke land.

On June 21, 2012, Rajamanickam, along with four others, intercepted Michael and his son Samuel and attacked them with lethal weapons. While the father died, the son was injured. M. Reddiyapatti police had arrested all the five accused.

When the case came up for hearing, the Judge acquitted the 5th accused, Ganapathi alias Samuel, 62, and convicted the other four accused.

Among them are Rajamanickam’s sons R. Mariyaraj, 44, and R. Yesudoss, 37, and his friend J. Stephen, 39, who were awarded jail term for seven years each with a fine of ₹4,500 each.