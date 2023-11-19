ADVERTISEMENT

Family of three attacked with spade, log near Sivakasi

November 19, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Sivakasi

The neighbour who attacked was reportedly scolded for rash riding of his bike

The Hindu Bureau

A family of three, including a woman, was attacked with a spade and log by a neighbour after he was reportedly scolded for rash riding of his bike on the street in Kalayarkurichi near here.

The police said that M. Dinesh Kumar (24), was hit by the bike ridden by S. Kaliappan near his house on November 16 night.

Consequently, Mr. Dinesh Kumar complained about this to Mr. Kaliappan’s mother and she scolded her son for his rash riding.

Subsequently, Mr. Kaliappan came to Dinesh Kumar’s house and abused him. When Mr. Dinesh Kumar’s mother, Muthupackiyam (45) interfered, Mr. Kaliappan hit with a spade on her head. Even as the woman collapsed with bleeding injuries, Mr. Kaliappan reportedly picked a wooden log and indiscriminately attacked Mr. Dinesh Kumar and his father, Murugan (56).

While Mr. Murugan suffered bleeding injuries on his head, Mr. Dinesh Kumar sustained fracture on his left hand.

Based on his complaint, M. Pudupatti police have registered a case against Mr. Kaliyappan for assault under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

