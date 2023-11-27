HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Family of seven from Sri Lanka arrive in Dhanushkodi by boat

The family of Sri Lankan Tamils told the Marine Police that following the economic crisis in the island nation, they had not been able to make ends meet and had mounting debts

November 27, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Seven members of a family of Sri Lankan Tamils arrived in Dhanushkodi early on Monday, November 27, 2023

Seven members of a family of Sri Lankan Tamils arrived in Dhanushkodi early on Monday, November 27, 2023 | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Seven people from Sri Lanka, including a woman and two girls, reached the Dhanushkodi islet near Rameswaram by a boat, in the early hours of Monday, November 27, 2023, Marine Police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the seven persons belonged to one family. According to what the family told police, they were struggling to make ends meet due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. As they could not repay their mounting debts, they decided to flee the nation and reach Indian shores, an officer told media persons at Mandapam.

The family had coughed up 1.50 lakh Sri Lankan rupees (SLR) to the boatman at Mannar, from where they crossed the Palk Bay in about three hours and reached Dhanushkodi islet. Upon information, the Marine Police brought them to the station for interrogation.

Following the completion of the investigation, all the seven members identified as Nagaraja (42), Vanithini (38), Anojan (13), Kajeevan (9), Tanushika (4), Ajanthan (18) and Keesalin (17) were taken to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.

An official at the Centre told The Hindu that there were 282 refugees from Sri Lanka lodged at the Centre date, while two among them had died due to age-related ailments last year.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Sri Lanka / refugee / India-Sri Lanka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.