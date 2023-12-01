Family of murdered man refuses to accept body for second day

December 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Madurai

The family members of the 37-year-old man, who was murdered on Wednesday night, refused to accept the body for the second day demanding the arrest of all the accused involved in the murder. According to Nagamalai Pudukkottai police, the victim Pandeeswaran was murdered by his friends while they were consuming liquor at an isolated place at Achampathu here. The police have arrested two persons. However, the family members blocked the Madurai-Theni NH Road and demanded the arrest of the remaining persons involved in the murder. The body of the deceased is kept at the mortuary of Government Rajaji Hospital.

