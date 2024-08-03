Family of four, including two children, killed in road accident on Dindigul-Natham highway

In a tragic incident, a family of four died on the spot while they were heading towards Dindigul-Natham national highway at Nallampatti Pass here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said that George (25), who worked as an electrician lived in Irundala Parai near here with his wife Aruna (24) and two children - Rakshan Joe (6) and Rakshitha (4). As they left home and stopped at an ATM to withdraw money, their relative Kulandaisami and Saroja Devi also joined them on their two-wheeler.

All of them were riding towards Natham on their two-wheelers. As they approached Nallampatti Pass, a speeding car coming from Dindigul to Natham suddenly crashed against the barricade and jumped on the other side of the road.

The car dashed against the two bikes in which George, his wife and two children died on the spot, while Kulandaisami and his wife, who suffered serious injuries, were rushed to the Dindigul Government Medical College and Hospital.

Taluk police station registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.