Family of four found dead near Watrap

June 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman ended her life after pushing her three children to death into a farm well at Kottaiyur in Watrap in Virudhunagar district on Saturday.

Police identified the deceased as E. Pandeeswari and her daughters Vaideeswari, 16, and Kaleeswari, 11, and son Vigneswaran, 1.

The police said Pandeeswari’s husband Eswaran, who was a daily wage earner, died of an illness a few days ago. The family, which spent a lot of money on his treatment, went broke after his death. Pandeeswari took her children to the farm, pushed them into the well and then jumped into it. Their bodies were retrieved and handed over to her relatives after post-mortem examination. Watrap police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

