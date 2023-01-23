ADVERTISEMENT

Family of five Sri Lankan nationals arrives in Rameswaram, refugee numbers in T.N. go up to 217

January 23, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Rameswaram

The family includes a 75-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl; they are being interrogated by the Mandapam Marine Police

The Hindu Bureau

The family landed in Rameswaram early on Monday morning | Photo Credit: Balachandar L

A family of five Sri Lankan nationals, including a 75-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, from Kilinochchi landed in Rameswaram in the early hours of Monday.

This is the first batch of Sri Lankan nationals arriving in Rameswaram this year, from the island nation, which facing an economic crisis. The family had left Sri Lanka on a boat on Sunday evening and reached the Serankottai sea shore in the early hours of Monday.

They were whisked away to the Mandapam Marine Police station for an interrogation.

With this, the total number of Sri Lankan nationals seeking asylum in Tamil Nadu has increased to 217. One of them, an elderly man, who suffered injuries during his travel, died in 2022.

