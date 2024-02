February 07, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Rameswaram

A family of five Sri Lankan nationals, including three children, arrived in Rameswaram on Wednesday.

They were found stranded in the first sandbar of Arichalmunai.

After an inquiry, they were taken to the rehabilitation camp in Mandapam.

According to police sources, 294 Sri Lankan Tamils have fled the island nation so far, in the wake of an economic crisis. Two of them have died.

