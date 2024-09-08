Family of five killed in road accident on Rameswaram highway

A family of five including two girl children died on the spot, when the car in which they were travelling rammed over a stationary government bus on the Rameswaram highway late night on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

Police said that Rajesh (33) of Thangachimadam had hired a taxi to go to a private hospital in Ramanathapuram on Saturday evening.

It is said that in the car, along with Rajesh, his wife Pandiselvi (28), their daughters Dharshana Rani (8) and Pranaveeka (5), his two-week old son, his father-in-law Senthil Manoharan (70) and mother-in-law Angaleswari (60) had been to the hospital as the new born boy baby was sick.

After the medical examination was completed, when they were all heading back to home at around 12.30 a.m., the car driver Savari Britto (35) of Akkal Madam is said to have rammed it against a stationary bus. In the impact, Rajesh, his two girl children - Dharshana Rani and Pranaveeka, his in-laws Senthil Manoharan and Angaleswari died on the spot.

The car driver Britto, Pandiselvi and her new born boy baby were seriously injured. They were rushed to the government hospital.

Preliminary inquiries by Uchipuli traffic investigation police suggested that the government bus driver had parked the vehicle on the highway after a commuter had complained of uneasiness. To help the passenger relieve himself, the driver had stopped during which time, the car had rammed on the rear side of the bus resulting in the fatal end of the five people, police said.

A case has been registered. The five bodies were sent for post-mortem. Further investigation was on.