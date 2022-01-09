Family of five consume poison, two dead

Madurai

09 January 2022 19:23 IST

In a tragic incident, a family of five allegedly consumed poisonous liquid in a bid to end their lives after one among them tested positive for COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

Police said that Nagaraj (46) lived in Sakkimangalam Panchayat Kalmedu MGR Nagar in Madurai East with his family comprising wife Lakshmi (41), two sons - Sibiraj (13) and Athiswaran (15), married daughter Jothika (23) and her son Ritish (3). It is said that in December 2021, Nagaraj died due to some ailment. The family, which depended on his earnings were in a state of shock since then. Jothika, who was married, had separated from her husband and lived with her parents.

Under such circumstances, two days ago, when Jothika fell sick, she went to the nearby hospital. Her samples were sent to the laboratory and the results came as positive.

Shocked, the family decided to end their lives and had reportedly taken poisonous liquid on Saturday night. Fortunately, Athiswaran spat out the liquid.

Police said that Jothika and her little son died, while her mother Lakshmi and younger brother Sibiraj were battling for their lives at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Athiswaran was seen standing in despair at GRH.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Meanwhile, social activist Hakeem in a press release appealed to the district administration to give adequate counselling to the teenaged boy Athiswaran.

AIADMK MLA and former Revenue Minister R B Udaykumar in a press note urged the State government to give compensation to the young lad and also appoint counsellors to engage with such COVID-19 victims. He said that COVID-19 inflicted patients need not panic and take any untoward decisions.

