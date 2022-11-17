Family of fisherman died in Indonesia demands legal action

November 17, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - NAGERCOIL

As the postmortem report of a Kanniyakumari fisherman, who died in an Indonesian prison in last May, shows the presence of poisonous chemical in his body, the family has urged the State and the Central governments to initiate legal action against Indonesia.

According to Rev. Fr. Churchill, general secretary of South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), who has submitted a petition to Collector M. Aravind, fisherman Y. Maria Jasindhas, 34, of Thoothoor in Kanniyakumari district was detained along with 7 other fishermen by Indonesian authorities on March 7 when their mechanised boat involved in multi-day deep sea fishing allegedly entered the waters of Indonesia after sailing from Port Blair Fishing Harbour, the Andamans.

After being kept in Ditpolairud Air and Sea Police Station for a few days, the fishermen were taken to some other place and then to a prison in Indonesia.

Cause of death undisclosed

“The detained fishermen, who have suffered a lot without proper food and medicine, were denied permission to speak to their relatives here. Even though four of them were released, the remaining four including Maria Jasindhas were kept in the jail. On May 20 last, his family was informed by the Indonesian authorities that Maria Jasindhas had died after being admitted to the hospital for undisclosed ailment.

Without conducting a post-mortem and registering any case, the Indonesian government sent the mortal remains to Chennai on May 21 from where it was brought to Thoothoor. Only after our complaint, a case was registered in Nithravilai police station and a post-mortem was conducted. We firmly believe that Maria Jasindhas has been murdered in Indonesia,” said Fr. Churchill.

Autopsy reveals presence of poisonous chemical

“Now, the post mortem report has confirmed that the presence of poisonous chemical substance in the viscera of Maria Jasindhas. It’s clear that he has been killed. The State and the Union Governments should take action to render justice to the family,” Fr. Chruchill said.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector, the family and the SAFF have demanded registration of case of murder against the Indonesian authorities.

‘Approach the International Court of Justice’

While the Indian government should approach the International Court of Justice against Indonesian government, the State and the Central Governments should ensure the early release of fishermen Immanuel Jose of Poothurai in Kanniyakumari district, Joymon of Mananadu, and Shijin of Vetturhura in Kerala.

A compensation of Rs. 1 crore should be given to the family of the deceased fisherman, said Fr. Churchill, who has forwarded the similar memorandum to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Law and National Human Rights Commission.