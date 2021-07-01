Family of drowned victims block traffic

Mortuary staff wanted bribe, they say

With workers at the mortuary at the Government Hospital here demanding a bribe of ₹12,000 for packing four dead bodies, angry family members and relatives squatted on the road demanding justice on Thursday.

As the traffic choked, police officers rushed to the spot and held inquiries with the relatives.

They said that two days ago, their relatives, Saktivel (27) his wife Archana (20) and their relatives children, Iswarya (14) and Satya Bharati (11), were washing clothes at Santhana Varthini river near N Paraipatti here in Dindigul district.

Unfortunately, they were pulled in and all the four persons had drowned.

After fishing out the bodies, they were brought to the government hospital for post-mortem.

When the police had completed the inquest, the mortuary workers had insisted on ₹3,000 per body as bribe from the relatives. Even as they offered ₹7,000, the workers were adamant on getting ₹12,000.

Inquiry

After hearing their tale, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sugumaran assured them of an inquiry into the allegations.

Following this, the bodies were collected and sent in an ambulance for cremation.

Dindigul Taluk Police have registered a case.