Family of Cyclone Phyan victim gets death certificate after 15 years; seeks government assistance

Family of a teen, who lost his life in high seas to Cyclone Phyan in 2009 along with six others after their fishing boat sank in rough sea, has received his death certificate after 15 years and is praying to the government to grant them similar compensation given to the other victims’ families.

When G. Jimmy Kuttan, 18, of Thoothoor and six others had gone for fishing of Thoothoor, Cyclone Phyan hit the boat in high seas on November 11, 2009 and it sank. Jimmy Kuttan and six others drowned in the mishap and the body of the teen could not be traced till date.

“Hence, getting death certificate for my son became next to impossible. After clearing a lot of hurdles, I got my son’s death certificate only 25 days ago – after 14 years of the tragic death. Since the government had given ₹20 lakh compensation to the families that lost their breadwinners to Cyclone Ockhi, I have submitted a petition to the Collector on Friday seeking similar compensation and government job to another son or one of the two daughters,” said Mr. George.

After losing his son, Mr. George’s wife Eskalin was depressed and died due to several health issues a year ago.

“We observed the first death anniversary of my wife last month,” said Mr. George, a diabetic.

As the family lost one of its breadwinners and Mr. George had to marry off his daughters, he had to borrow a lot and the family is still struggling to come out of the debt trap.

“If the government gives us the compensation given to Cyclone Ockhi victims, it will be great,” said Mr. George, who was accompanied by president of a voluntary organization, International Fishermen Development Trust Justin Antony, while submitting the petition.