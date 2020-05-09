Madurai

Family members of stranded pilgrims seek govt. help

With 22 senior citizens from Madurai, who were on a pilgrimage to north India, stranded in Gaya in Bihar for over 40 days following the lockdown, family members have sought the State government’s help to bring them back.

The group had left for the pilgrimage on March 11 and are now being provided food and shelter by the Nattukottai Nagarathar Chathiram in Gaya.

Family members said that the senior citizens were psychologically affected as they were unable to come back home.

One of the family member, M. Gnanagurunathan, said that his mother and mother-in-law were among the stranded.

Though he was in touch with them over phone, he said that being away from home had taken a toll on the mental health of the elders and they longed to return home.

He said that the family members of the senior citizens had sent representations to both Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments and were awaiting response from them. Members of DLSA Madurai said that they were in touch with their counterparts in DLSA Gaya and were monitoring the status. The senior citizens will undergo a medical test on Monday and will apply for travel e-pass, the members said.

Meanwhile, 23 pilgrims from Madurai who were stranded in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh reached the city on Friday.

They were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical check up and have been asked to remain in home quarantine for two weeks, the members said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 9:59:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/family-members-of-stranded-pilgrims-seek-govt-help/article31546017.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY