Family members of stranded pilgrims seek govt. help

With 22 senior citizens from Madurai, who were on a pilgrimage to north India, stranded in Gaya in Bihar for over 40 days following the lockdown, family members have sought the State government’s help to bring them back.

The group had left for the pilgrimage on March 11 and are now being provided food and shelter by the Nattukottai Nagarathar Chathiram in Gaya.

Family members said that the senior citizens were psychologically affected as they were unable to come back home.

One of the family member, M. Gnanagurunathan, said that his mother and mother-in-law were among the stranded.

Though he was in touch with them over phone, he said that being away from home had taken a toll on the mental health of the elders and they longed to return home.

He said that the family members of the senior citizens had sent representations to both Tamil Nadu and Bihar governments and were awaiting response from them. Members of DLSA Madurai said that they were in touch with their counterparts in DLSA Gaya and were monitoring the status. The senior citizens will undergo a medical test on Monday and will apply for travel e-pass, the members said.

Meanwhile, 23 pilgrims from Madurai who were stranded in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh reached the city on Friday.

They were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical check up and have been asked to remain in home quarantine for two weeks, the members said.