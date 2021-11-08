Family members of cracker unit fire victims move court for compensation

Family members of employees of Rajammal Fireworks in Virudhunagar district who lost their lives in the 2020 fire on the unit premises filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State to provide compensation.

In six separate petitions filed by family members of the victims, the petitioners said the State government had announced an interim compensation of ₹1 lakh and the Collector had assured that the State would provide a compensation of ₹10 lakh and employment.

But, no relief has been granted to the family members so far. In spite of sending a number of representations to the authorities, no steps have been taken, they said. The family members sought a direction to the State to provide adequate compensation.

They said that since the State had allowed Rajammal Fireworks to function without a proper licence and permission, the authorities were vicariously liable to pay compensation. The authorities had failed to properly monitor the cracker units in the region, the petitioners said.

Justice C. V. Karthikeyan sought a response from the State and adjourned the hearing in the petitions filed by the six petitioners – M. Sivabalasubramaniyan, T. Krishnaveni, G. Singaraj, K. Mohanaselvi, G. Arumugathai and B. Vijaya.