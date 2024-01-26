Family members, including children, brutally attacked in early morning robbery at Kalayarkoil

January 26, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

In a daring incident, an unidentified armed gang barged into a house in Kalluvazhi near Kalayarkovil in Sivaganga district in the early hours of Friday and decamped with valuables after attacking the inmates, including women and children, with iron rods.

As the news spread, the villagers resorted to a road blockade on the Madurai-Thondi National Highway for about 30 minutes. Despite persuasion, the public blamed the police for inefficiency and alleged that they were under constant threat.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the house belonged to Jacob Pari who lived abroad. His wife Vedapodaga Arasi, 35, children - Sherlin, 12, and Jovin Jacob, 10, her in-laws - Chinnappan, 65, and Upaharam, 60, lived in the house.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Vedapodaga Arasi worked in a private school as a teacher, the children were also studying in another school.

It is said that the robbers gained entry into their house at around 5 a.m. and attacked the senior citizens with knives and used iron rods to assault the children. As there was excessive blood loss, they had fainted. At around 6 a.m., when one of the children gained consciousness, it alerted the neighbours about the incident.

Immediately, the police rushed in. DIG of Police M. Durai, Sivaganga Superintendant of Police Aravind, DSP Sibisai Soundaryan and inspector Ganesamurthi visited the scene of crime.

Five teams have been formed to secure the culprits. It is said that the robbers had not stolen jewels worn by the women and the exact valuables missing was not known immediately. The police are examining the incident from different angles.

Meanwhile, a group of residents of the village resorted to a road blockade. They blamed that the ambulance reached the spot after over an hour of intimation.

They said there had been repeated incidents of such nature in Kalayarkoil lately and lack of enforcement and vigil by the police was a major factor.

In July 14, 2020, at Moodukurani village, a family of an ex-serviceman was attacked and 58 sovereigns of gold jewellery were robbed. In 2023, in Kannankottai, robbers decamped with over 50 sovereigns after attacking the occupants with iron rods. Two women also died in this incident.

In a recent incident, a CCTV camera installed by a houseowner was found destroyed and burnt. When complained, the police had not taken any tangible action, the villagers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.