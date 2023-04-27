Family from Sudan look to Stalin for help

April 27, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Thanking the officials in the Indian Embassy in Sudan and the Union government for rescuing them safely from Sudan, Jones Draviam (48), who was among the rescued, appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to support his two girl children to pursue their medical education without interruption here on Thursday.

Out of the 360 people evacuated from Sudan in the first flight, 296 of them arrived in New Delhi on April 26 and boarded a flight to Madurai. Nine people were from Tamil Nadu and they were received by the officials from the State government on arrival in Delhi and given overnight accommodation.

Narrating the tale, Mr. Jones told reporters that he had gone to Sudan in 2006 with his family including his wife Sheeba (46) and two daughters Jency and Joshna. The couple worked in a school, while the daughters were studying medicine. Unfortunately, due to the internal emergency in Sudan, they had to leave the country.

For the last 10 to 15 days, there was no electricity, food and other basic needs. “We left everything there and managed to get out safely. Before boarding the aircraft to Delhi, the family travelled over 10 hours by road and other modes...” he said and added that the State government should help the children pursue their medical education.

The family is staying in a relative’s house in Dindigul district.