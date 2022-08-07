Family alleges SI's illicit relationship with woman led to husband's death

August 07, 2022 19:06 IST

Two mobile phones handed over to police; Enquiry into complaint underway, says police

Mother of a car mechanic has complained that an illicit relationship between a Sub-Inspector of Police and her daughter-in-law had led to the death of her son here.

"Enquiry into the complaint by the family members is under way and based on its outcome action will be taken," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), R. Srinivasa Perumal.

The mechanic was found dead in his house under S.S. Colony police station limits on August 4 and the police had registered a case of suicide due to domestic dispute with his estranged wife.

However, after the post-mortem on the next day, the family refused to take the body alleging that an illegal relationship between a SI and the mechanic's wife had forced the man to end his life.

However, the police promised to take action provided they gave a written complaint against the SI and pacified the family members to take the body for last rites on the same day.

On Saturday, the mechanic's mother and elder sister gave statements to the police that the SI had maintained clandestine relationship with the mechanic's wife ever since she had gone to the S.S. Colony police station with a complaint of harassment by her alcoholic husband in 2021.

The police said that the mechanic had fallen in love with the woman belonging to a different caste and both the families had arranged their marriage seven years back. The couple had a six-year-old son.

"Few days before he ended his life, the mechanic had spoken to the SI over phone in which he questioned the SI as to why he had ruined the life he had longed for," a police officer said.

In the audio-clip of their conversation, available with The Hindu, the SI repeatedly expressed regret for his act and assured that he would not further interfere in their life.

The man told that the SI was in touch with his wife even on that morning and he appealed to the SI not to send text messages any more.

The police said that as per the audio clip, the SI had admitted to his illicit relationship with the woman who had come with a complaint of family quarrel.

The family members have handed over two mobile phones to the police which allegedly has the audio-clip and also text messages exchanged between the SI and the woman and their photographs taken together., the police said.

Meanwhile, the SI, who got transferred to the Intelligence Section of Madurai City Police some five months back, was shifted out to Avaniyapuram police station immediately after the oral complaint was lodged by the family members.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)