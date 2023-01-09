Family alleges rats bit eye of boy’s body at mortuary in Dindigul GH

January 09, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Tension prevailed at Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul, as relatives of an 18-year-old boy, who died after drowning in a river, staged a protest that his eye was allegedly bitten by rats at the mortuary.

They refused to accept the body and staged a protest against the hospital authorities of lack of safety and amenities on Monday.

According to police, R. Muniyappan of Periyakottai panchayat had gone with his friends and relatives to bathe in Santhana Varthini river near Dindigul around 3.30 p.m. on Sunday. Accidentally, he drowned as he moved to a deeper part of the river.

His friends and relatives retrieved the body which was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Vadamadurai police registered a case.

One of his relatives, Kannan, charged that the body was kept on a stretcher and not in a freezer box around 6 p.m. “When we saw the body after an hour, his left eye was bleeding which we suspect was bitten by rats. How can a government hospital function without a cold storage facility?,” he charged. Emotions ran high and the body was placed in a freezer box.

When asked, Medical Superintendent S.R. Veeramani refuted the allegations saying that bleeding through eyes, nose or ears occurs when a person dies of drowning. “It could also be due to an injury he sustained underwater,” he asserted

He added that a new mortuary complex, which is nearing completion, is equipped with all essential facilities and will be put to use soon.

Subsequently, the health officials held talks with the agitated relatives and the body was handed over to the family.