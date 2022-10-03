Families ostracised by village committee seek Collector’s intervention

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
October 03, 2022 21:49 IST

Family members with their petition at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Two families were allegedly ostracised by Karisalpatti village committee under Sitthur panchayat in Vedasandur Taluk in Dindigul district for refusing to give their patta lands to the villagers who wanted to lay a cement road.

Heads of the families, C. Balamurugan and R. Anandraj, who are daily wage farm workers, submitted a petition to the Collector seeking intervention.

“Upon the villagers asking for our land, measuring 3.5 cents each, we submitted an application to survey the land, following which it was clarified that it was patta land. Naturally, we refused, which enraged the villagers,” said the land owners, who added that one of the elders in the village also confirmed the fact.

This led to the local village committee to allegedly ostracise the families which will force them to agree in giving the land for the purpose. “On Tuesday night, last week, the committee returned a sum of ₹19,000 contributed by us for the construction of a local temple and informed us of the decision,” said Mr Balamurugan.

The duo said that the issue has been troubling them ever since, as they heard that the committee had decided to cut water connection soon, and announced a fine will be levied on people who speak with them.

Mr Anandraj said that the cement road they ask would pass through four patta lands, out of which two landowners are currently out of town.

The Collector assured to look into the issue, they said.

