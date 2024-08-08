Families of detained fishermen meet Collector; seek early release of boats and kin

The family members of 22 Tharuvaikulam fishermen, who are in a Sri Lankan prison after being detained by the navy of the island nation recently, met Collector G. Lakshmipathy at the Collectorate on Thursday to appeal to the Tamil Nadu Government to take sustained steps for their early release with the boats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two mechanised boats from Tharuvaikulam, which were involved in multi-day deep sea fishing, were detained by the Sri Lankan navy last Monday. The fishermen, who have been accused of “poaching in Sri Lankan” waters, were produced before a court that remanded them in judicial custody till August 20.

However, the fishermen say that their boats drifted into the Sri Lankan waters due to strong winds and rough sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

On getting information, the Tharuvaikulam fishermen submitted petition to Mr. Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan appealing to them to take steps for early release of the boats with the fishermen.

Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi submitted memorandums to Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to press this demand.

Since the family members of the detained fishermen too wanted to meet the Collector, they, led by Tharuvaikulam parish priest Rev. Fr. Vincent and president St. Nicholas Gillnet Mechanised Boats Owners’ Association A. Churchill, met the Collector on Thursday evening at the Collectorate.

Giving a patient hearing to the family members of the detained fishermen at his chamber, Mr. Lakshmipathy said the Tamil Nadu Government was taking every possible effort for the safe release of the fishermen and the two detained boats even as the Minister and the MP had also taken-up this issue with the Centre.

“Since we are making sustained efforts, the fishermen will be released soon,” Mr. Laskmipathy consoled them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.