Families of detained fishermen meet Collector; seek early release of boats and kin

Published - August 08, 2024 06:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Family members of Tharuvaikulam fishermen meeting Collector G. Lakshmipathy at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday.

Family members of Tharuvaikulam fishermen meeting Collector G. Lakshmipathy at Thoothukudi Collectorate on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

The family members of 22 Tharuvaikulam fishermen, who are in a Sri Lankan prison after being detained by the navy of the island nation recently, met Collector G. Lakshmipathy at the Collectorate on Thursday to appeal to the Tamil Nadu Government to take sustained steps for their early release with the boats.

 Two mechanised boats from Tharuvaikulam, which were involved in multi-day deep sea fishing, were detained by the Sri Lankan navy last Monday. The fishermen, who have been accused of “poaching in Sri Lankan” waters, were produced before a court that remanded them in judicial custody till August 20.

 However, the fishermen say that their boats drifted into the Sri Lankan waters due to strong winds and rough sea.

 On getting information, the Tharuvaikulam fishermen submitted petition to Mr. Lakshmipathy and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan appealing to them to take steps for early release of the boats with the fishermen.

 Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi submitted memorandums to Union Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar to press this demand.

 Since the family members of the detained fishermen too wanted to meet the Collector, they, led by Tharuvaikulam parish priest Rev. Fr. Vincent and president St. Nicholas Gillnet Mechanised Boats Owners’ Association A. Churchill, met the Collector on Thursday evening at the Collectorate.

 Giving a patient hearing to the family members of the detained fishermen at his chamber, Mr. Lakshmipathy said the Tamil Nadu Government was taking every possible effort for the safe release of the fishermen and the two detained boats even as the Minister and the MP had also taken-up this issue with the Centre.

 “Since we are making sustained efforts, the fishermen will be released soon,” Mr. Laskmipathy consoled them.

