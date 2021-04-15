Bathing in falls banned

THENI

15 April 2021 22:48 IST

Widespread rain in upper Kodaikanal resulted in floods at Kumbakarai falls here on Thursday.

Officials in Devadanapatti here have banned tourists from bathing at Kumbakarai Falls, eight km from Periakulam. The tourists can visit the falls but should not take bath. The widespread rain overnight in the hill station had led to sudden downpour here. Sometimes, there is flooding.

Parts of Theni district including Thevaram experienced showers. Natham in Dindigul district had good showers.

