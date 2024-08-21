Falling stones injure five tourists at Courtallam Main Falls

Stones washed down by the gushing water in the Main Falls at Courtallam injured five tourists on Wednesday evening.

When the tourists were taking bath in the Main Falls in the men’s section, stones fell on 5 of them along with the gushing water and injured them. The victims were immediately taken to the Tenkasi Government Hospital.

The falling stones also smashed a metal barricade kept at the waterfalls to regulate the crowd. Subsequently, bathing was banned in the Main Falls.

As the fire and rescue services personnel were informed, they came to the spot and inspected the Main Falls where the stones rolled down to injure the tourists.

Since they identified a few spots as ‘soft areas’, the stones in these places were removed by them.

