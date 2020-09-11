Fall proves fatal for Head Constable

A police head constable, Maharajan, 42, who had an accidental fall while trying to tie the rope in the flag mast for hoisting the national flag on August 15, died on Thursday night.

Police said Maharajan, who was the station writer at Melavalavu police station, had been in medical leave since then. “He had climbed up the pole and tried to insert the rope in the hook atop it. However, the mast broke and he fell down from a height of 10 feet and fractured his leg,” a police personnel said.

Without proper food intake, he lost weight considerably and his health condition deteriorated on Thursday night and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital. However, he died on the way.

Police personnel recalled that the 2002-batch constable was very active and sincere and took up greening activity in his village, Kallampatti. Maharajan is survived by his wife and three minor children.