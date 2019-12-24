‘Fall of Modi Govt. imminent’

The days of Narendra Modi-led Government in the Centre are being numbered and its downfall has begun with mood of the people changing, said Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Addressing reporters here on Tuesday, he said the attempt of the Prime Minister to tamper with the Constitution and the Centre’s undemocratic measures were against the will of the people. It has reflected in the Jharkhand Assembly election results.

“Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned vigorously seeking votes for their party candidates but the people have rejected the BJP, its policies and its action in the last few years,” he said.

Stating that the mood of the people had changed, he said students and youths were left on the streets. An upsurge against the Centre will happen very soon, he said. It would make the Centre realise that the manner with which the BJP was ruling the country was not acceptable to the people.

Congress leader and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday reiterated the party’s stand of not implementing Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens in Rajasthan.

Speaking at a Christmas function held at Nagercoil, he said that the BJP government was not bothered about development of the nation or its economy. “It has been firm in its ‘divide and rule’ policy.”

People of States like Maharastra and Jharkhand have realised this danger and have voted against the BJP, he said.

Stating that the people had every right to protest in a peaceful manner, he said that protesters were suffering a lot due to State oppression in Uttar Pradesh. He said that States like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar too have rejected CAA. The victory of the opposition in Jharkhand Assembly polls would continue across the country.

BJP says its a slip

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan termed the party’s defeat a “slip” due to lack of a proper alliance in Jharkhand.

Despite the fact that the party could not become the single largest party in Jharkhand, its vote share has improved significantly. “The Jharkhand Chief Minister has explained the reasons for the party’s defeat and the party has accepted it,” he said in Thoothukudi.

A minor change in the alliance could have tilted the results in favour of BJP, he said. He said that the administration of the State Government was the basis for victory in elections. Besides, there was an upsurge among the regional parties in States. The BJP at the Centre still remained strong, he added.