Fall in single day tally in Madurai

With 40 new cases, Thoothukudi overtakes Kanniyakumari in daily increase

Madurai recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took the total number of positive cases in the district to 18,257. A total of 45 persons were discharged from hospitals in the district, which now has 742 active cases. With one new fatality, the district’s death toll rose to 413.

With 40 fresh cases, Thoothukudi’s infection tally rose to 14,639. After 47 patients were discharged from hospitals, the district has 502 active cases.

Kanniyakumari, which added 36 cases on Thursday, has recorded a tally of 14,506. The district has 630 active cases after 76 people were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar rose to 15,250 with 30 new cases. Thirty-six people were discharged from hospitals, leaving 169 active cases in the district, which has registered a death toll of 219.

Twenty-eight people tested positive in Dindigul, which saw its total case count rise to 9,672. Hospitals in the district marked the discharge of 27 people.

Tirunelveli’s tally rose to 14,002 after 26 people tested positive for the viral infection. Even as 60 patients were discharged from hospitals, 437 cases are undergoing treatment.

Theni had 24 fresh cases, with which the district’s tally moved up to 16,065. There were 48 discharges from hospitals.

Sivaganga recorded 15 new cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 5,730. Twenty-five people were discharged in the district.

Ramanathapuram reported 11 fresh cases to have a tally of 5,924. There were 13 discharges.

Tenkasi continues to maintain lesser number of fresh cases. The district recorded only five new cases on Thursday to have an infection tally of 7,766. While six people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 150 active cases.