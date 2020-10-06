Fall armyworm spotted in maize fields in Madurai

Farmers are worried about possible crop damage, but Agriculture Department officials have said the infestation of the pest is at an early stage, and can be brought under control

In the villages of T. Kallupatti and Sedapatti in Madurai district, farmers have reported spotting fall armyworm, an invasive pest, in maize fields. Officials from the Agricultural Department, who recently inspected the maize fields however, say that the infestation of the pest is at the beginning stage, and can be brought under control by following safety precautions.

Maize is cultivated in around 11,000 hectares in the district, with the majority of the area falling within rain-fed blocks, as it is not a water-intensive crop. Maize farmers are worried about possible crop damage that could be caused by the fall armyworm, said M. Muthuveeran, president of the Peraiyur Farmers’ Association. “The farmers faced heavy financial losses in the previous years due to fall armyworm attacks. Many farmers have still not received the insurance for the crops that were damaged in previous years,” he added.

S. Sathuragiri, a farmer from Salichandai village in T. Kallupatti block, said that unlike other pests, the fall armyworm can destroy the entire crop. “Many farmers are able to find out about the attack only after the attack becomes severe. The proliferation of the pest is also fast,” he added.

An official from the Agricultural Department, who had surveyed the affected fields, said that the damage was below the economic threshold level. “We have instructed farmers to use Metarhizium, a bio-pesticide, to protect the crop in the initial stages,” he said.

M. Santhi, Professor and Head of Department of Agricultural Entomology, Tamil Nadu Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai, said that the fall armyworm had not entered the whorl of the crop in the fields that were inspected. “Since the infestation is at the early stage, we have issued pamphlets to the farmers regarding the safety measures that they need to adopt to prevent a massive fall armyworm attack,” she said.