Fake WhatsApp account created in Madurai Corporation Commissioner’s name

S Sundar MADURAI
August 25, 2022 22:02 IST

Simranjeet Singh Kahlon

A police complaint has been lodged that a fake Whatsapp account had been created in the name of Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon.

In the complaint lodged with Commissioner of Police T. Senthil Kumar, Mr. Kahlon sought action against the unidentified person who had created the fake Whatsapp account in his name with his photograph in the display picture.

The complaint said the accused had been trying to spread a false message through the account since Wednesday. However, when he came to know of the fake WhatsApp account through some Corporation employees, he immediately alerted all his contacts about the fake account through his WhatsApp status, Mr. Kahlon said.

Though the accused had tried to ask the Commissioner’s contacts to send some coupons from a leading e-commerce site, Mr. Kahlon said his contacts were alerted before they could respond to the trickster.

Madurai City Cyber Crime police would conduct enquiry into the incident, sources said.

