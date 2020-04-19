Fake toddy seized, four held

Madurai Rural District Police on Sunday arrested four persons on the charge of manufacturing fake toddy.

Acting on a tip-off, Karuppayoorani police raided a den in Odaipatti and seized 25 bottles of ‘toddy’. They nabbed three men identified as R. Ramkumar, 28, M. Sekar,42, and C. Manikandan, 55, of Odaipatti.

During interrogation, the trio revealed that they bought the bottles from another person in J.J. Nagar under Anna Nagar police station limits. When the team raided his house, they found more containers including plastic pots.

Inquiry showed that K. Marippan, 33, was involved in making fake toddy using palm juice (pathaneer) along with some medicines and sugar.

Meanwhile, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing of Madurai City Police on Saturday arrested three persons from the Sri Lankan refugees camp in Anaiyur for attempting to brew illicit arrack.

Police identified them as P. Sivaraj, P. Lakshmikanthan, 29, and J. Jegan, 28. They were booked under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act and released on bail.