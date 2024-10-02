ADVERTISEMENT

Fake social media account in the name of Virudhunagar Collector solicits money

Updated - October 02, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Virudhunagar

S Sundar
S Sundar

Unidentified persons have created a fake Facebook account in the name of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan through which they have been seeking money.

A statement said that such fake accounts had been used by fraudulent elements in the name of different senior bureacrats in the past and defrauded guillible people by taking money from them.

The statement said that people should not give money sought through such fake social media pages. Similarly, they should be wary of those offering loans or prizes through websites or get gifts by payment of customs duty at airports.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US