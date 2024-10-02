GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake social media account in the name of Virudhunagar Collector solicits money

Updated - October 02, 2024 09:12 pm IST - Virudhunagar

S Sundar
S Sundar

Unidentified persons have created a fake Facebook account in the name of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan through which they have been seeking money.

A statement said that such fake accounts had been used by fraudulent elements in the name of different senior bureacrats in the past and defrauded guillible people by taking money from them.

The statement said that people should not give money sought through such fake social media pages. Similarly, they should be wary of those offering loans or prizes through websites or get gifts by payment of customs duty at airports.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.