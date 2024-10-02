Fake social media account in the name of Virudhunagar Collector solicits money

Unidentified persons have created a fake Facebook account in the name of Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan through which they have been seeking money.

A statement said that such fake accounts had been used by fraudulent elements in the name of different senior bureacrats in the past and defrauded guillible people by taking money from them.

The statement said that people should not give money sought through such fake social media pages. Similarly, they should be wary of those offering loans or prizes through websites or get gifts by payment of customs duty at airports.