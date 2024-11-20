 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fake PSTM certificates: HC grants DVAC two months to comply with its earlier directions

Court directs Registrar of Annamalai University to cooperate with DVAC by producing all details regarding students who got appointments by producing PSTM certificates

Published - November 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed the directions while hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao of Madurai.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court passed the directions while hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao of Madurai. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) two months’ time to comply with its earlier directions to investigate the irregularities in issuance of fake Person Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) certificates.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and B. Pugalendhi took note of the status report submitted by the DVAC, Madurai. It was submitted that 34 candidates got appointments under PSTM quota in the Combined Civil Services - I Examination (2016-2019) and a detailed enquiry was conducted.

Seven of the 34 candidates had studied in different colleges in regular stream (Tamil medium) and there was no dispute in their receipt of PSTM certificates. Five candidates had produced PSTM certificates from Madurai Kamaraj University. It was found that four of them had produced fake PSTM certificates and got appointments. A case had been registered and it was under investigation.

The report said two candidates had studied in Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli, through distance mode and three others had studied in the University of Madras through distance mode and there was no dispute in their receipt of PSTM certificates.

One candidate had studied BA (Tamil) in Periyar University, Salem, through distance mode. There was no dispute in his study. But, the university had not issued the PSTM certificate to the candidate. Without enclosing the PSTM certificate, the candidate had got an appointment under the PSTM quota.

The remaining 16 candidates had produced PSTM certificates from Annamalai University, Chidambaram, and the investigation agency was yet to receive the details with regard to the date of payment of examination fees remitted in the university’s bank account, for verification. The investigating agency was having doubts regarding three candidates out of these 16 candidates.

Considering the progress made by the investigating agency, the court granted two months’ time to the investigating officer to comply with its earlier directions.

The court directed the Registrar of Annamalai University to cooperate with the investigating agency by producing all the details. The court, which was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao of Madurai, posted the matter for hearing to the first week of January 2025.

Published - November 20, 2024 09:55 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.