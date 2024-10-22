Fake PSTM Certificates: HC directs DVAC to get details from universities

In the wake of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) having booked four persons who had allegedly received appointments under the 20% reservation for Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM) using fake certificates from Madurai Kamaraj University, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed DVAC to get details from other universities.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and B. Pugalendhi directed DVAC Madurai to depute officers to Annamalai University in Chidambaram, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli, Periyar University in Salem and Madras University in Chennai and ensure that the required documents are obtained on or before October 28.

The court observed that only after court orders, Madurai Kamaraj University extended its cooperation and the investigation agency had found that fake PSTM certificates have been issued to four candidates through which they got appointment in Group-I service. The court took note that DVAC had also registered a case against some of the officials of Madurai Kamaraj University.

The judges observed that earlier the court had directed DVAC to verify similar PSTM certificates issued by other universities. The Investigating officer was having doubts with regard to 22 candidates who got PSTM certificates through distance education from Annamalai University, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Periyar University and Madras University.

The court observed that due to non cooperation of the universities in furnishing the required documents, the investigation agency was not in a position to complete the inquiry as directed by the court. This amounted to an offence, the court observed.

The court said that it was not inclined to grant further time to the investigation agency in collecting the details which are required for investigation. Whoever suppresses the material particulars with an intention to screen the offenders from prosecution and from punishment was liable to be prosecuted under Section 238 of BNS 2023, the court observed.

The court permitted the investigation agency to expand the scope of the investigation and add the offenders who are suppressing the material documents and thereby protecting the offenders. If there was any further delay from the universities, the investigation agency shall conduct a search and collect the required documents, the court directed.

The investigating officer shall file a report on the development made in the investigation, the court directed and posted the matter for hearing on October 28. The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by advocate G. Sakthi Rao of Madurai. Earlier, the court had directed DVAC to investigate the irregularities in the issuance of fake PSTM certificates.

