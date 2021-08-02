Fake police officer held with airguns near Nilakottai

An airgun that was seized from a fake police officer at Pattiveeranpatti near Dindigul on Monday.

02 August 2021 21:24 IST

DINDIGUL

A man, who pretended to be a police officer to deceive his wife, was nabbed in police uniform while driving a private vehicle that was made up to look like a police vehicle at Pattiveeranpatti near here on Monday.

During a vehicle check at the tollgate, the police intercepted the vehicle bearing the "police" sticker on the front and rear windscreens. However, an alert police personnel when checked the registration number, found it out to be a fake registration number plate.

"He had flashed a fake identity card claiming to be an Assistant Commissioner of Police in Chennai. However, even the identity card was not anywhere close to the original identity card of Tamil Nadu Police," said Inspector of Police, Pattiveeranpatti, P. Sankareswaran.

When cornered about his identity, he had claimed to be posted in Central police department.

After he was taken to the police station, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nilakottai in-charge) , V. Rajapandi grilled him. "So far, he has claimed that he has not been involved in any criminal activities, but pretended to be a police officer to hoodwink his wife and relatives," he said.

The police had intercepted the vehicle while he was returning from Kerala.

"He has been deceiving his family members by claiming that he was with the RAW/Intelligence Bureau handling sensitive and confidential information about national security," the DSP said.

The police identified him as C. Vijayan (41) of Kolathur. The police had seized two airguns from his possession. Further interrogation is underway.