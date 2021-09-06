Fake notes case: police seize printing machine

THENI

06 September 2021 22:55 IST

Police investigations into the counterfeit currency case has opened up a Pandora’s box. On Sunday, the police arrested Alexander, 42, of Anaimalayanpatti near Rayapanpatti in Uthamapalayam block, and his accomplice Kannan, 35, of TTV Dhinakaran Colony on charges of possessing counterfeit currencies in the denominations of ₹2,000, ₹500, ₹100 and ₹50. The face value of the currencies was close to ₹20 lakh.

Investigating officers said on Monday that one of them was an autorickshaw driver. After specific inputs, the police trailed hims and found his spending pattern unusual. A search on his premises revealed that he had a printing and cutting machine. He had confessed to have ordered them online.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused had frequently visited Bengaluru. The tracking of the mobile phones showed that he had contacts with people there and in Kerala.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said that he visited the markets bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He purchased different commodities in bulk and paid ‘cash’ in the higher denominations and got back genuine currencies as change.

His accomplice had contacts in Ernakulam and they frequently visited Kumuli.

A senior police officer said that they have planned to take the duo in custody for further interrogation and also decided to interrogate few other suspects, who had knowingly or unknowingly, helped them in the exchange of counterfeit currencies.