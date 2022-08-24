Fake lawyers arrested 

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
August 24, 2022 21:22 IST

Dindigul Town North police on Wednesday arrested two men for posing as lawyers.

Police identified the arrested men as a law student, K. Alexander alias Alex, 31, of Thadikombu and S. Jothimurugan, 34, of Vadamadurai.

Preliminary investigations revealed that R. Veeramani, 47, of Coimbatore purchased 3.14 acre of land from Nandagopal of Alavachipatty, which shared a common pathway with S. Perumal, 65, of Alavachipatti. As Perumal blocked the pathway, Veeramani lodged a complaint with at Dindigul Taluk police station on Tuesday. Further, both parties were called in for enquiry in the evening.

When Pandiyarajan, joint secretary, Advocate Bar Association, asked for the Bar Council identity cards of Alexander and Jothimurugan, who appeared on behalf of Veeramani, allegedly used foul language and threatened him. Pandiyarajan lodged a complaint that they were fake lawyers and were not registered in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, a group of advocates demanded that the police arrest the two men and later laid siege to Dindigul Town North police station around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Dindigul Town North police booked the duo under Sections 294(b) (uttering obscene language), Section 417 (cheating) and Section 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

