Fake doctor arrested in Madurai city

Luck ran out for a high school dropout, who had a roaring medical practice for the last 15 years in the city, after an anonymous complaint was lodged against him with the district administration.

On Tuesday, when a police team landed at Om Muruga Clinic at Palanganatham, a huge board that read ‘Doctor Murali Kannan, M.B.B.S., M.D.’ welcomed them. Cornered, the ‘doctor’ spilled the beans almost immediately.

“Initially, it was just M.B.B.S. on the board. Later, he added M.D. specialised in heart ailments, diabetes and special general consultant,” a police officer said.

Inquiry revealed that T.M. Kannan alias Murali Kannan, 60, worked as a compounder in Manamadurai for six years and, subsequently, in the city. Later, he promoted himself as doctor with a fake registration number.

The name board and his identity card also claimed that he was a medical officer in Government Rajaji Hospital. He issued medical certificates too.

Police said the fake doctor made around ₹1 lakh a month. His son was a software engineer in Bengaluru and his daughter lived in Singapore. He had recently objected to the setting up of a new medical shop near his clinic.

“He never met medical representatives fearing that his fake identity will be revealed. He would buy medicines from stockists and prescribe only those available with him,” they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Joint Director of Health Services, Usilampatti, Murali Kannan was arersted by S.S. Colony police for forgery and cheating and under the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.