Fake currencies seized

The Madurai rural district police seized fake currencies to the tune of ₹ 11.64 lakh in the denomination of ₹ 500 and ₹ 200 from a private farm house at Salupapatti village under Saptur police station limits near Thirumangalam in Madurai district on Friday.

The prime accused identified as Pandi (53), son of Thirumal, was arrested.

Following a complaint from VAO, the Saptur police registered a case under IPC Section 420 (cheating) among others.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran said that preliminary inquiries revealed that Pandi, in connivance with Illango alias Illangovan, aged about 60 years, had been printing fake currencies for a few months at his farmhouse.

Based on the confession by Pandi, the police came to know that he had come in contact with Illango in the prisons in 2017, where Pandi was cooling his heels in a cheating case. Since then, they became friends and committed crimes.

The modus operandi was that after the fake notes were printed in the farmhouse, Illangovan, through his contacts with agents in Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and some places in Dindigul district, had circulated the notes.

They may have planned to transport the printed currencies to the tune of ₹ 11.64 lakh to different destinations secretly in the next few days. It was likely that the duo may have circulated fake notes for the last six months in remote locations, which would be thoroughly investigated, the SP added.

On Friday, Illangovan was allegedly found dead in the farmhouse of Pandi. After some neighbours alerted the police, a team descended on the scene of crime and seized the body. Whether Pandi had planned to perform the last rites silently was also being probed, the police said.

Inquiries revealed that Illangovan hailed from Thuvariman in Madurai district and was ailing for some time. Probably, he may have collapsed. The body had been sent for post-mortem and based on the report, further action would be initiated.

The SP said that a special team under DSP Saroja had been formed to probe the network of the accused. The police seized the gadgets and ink used among other materials from the farmhouse.