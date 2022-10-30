Fake CBI officer and SI dupe computer operator from Aruppukottai of gold, phone and bike

The Hindu Bureau Aruppukottai
October 30, 2022 18:33 IST

A 34-year-old woman, S. Kokila of MDR Nagar, here was duped by a woman claiming to be a Sub-Inspector of Police and a male 'CBI officer' of four sovereigns of gold, a mobile phone and a motorbike on Thursday.

The police said that the victim was working as a computer operator at Aruppukottai Vellaottail Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society.

The woman got a call from an unidentified male that she had to be interrogated in connection with a theft case, on October 25 while she was on duty.

The woman agreed for the enquiry.

On Thursday morning, she was proceeding towards the society for work on her two-wheeler, when she was intercepted by a woman, sporting burkha, near Chokkalingapuram.

Identifying herself to be Sub-Inspector of Police, Priya, the woman told her that a thief who was arrested in connection with a chain-snatching incident had her mobile number. Hence, she would be enquired at the Virudhunagar police station.

The woman asked Kokila to proceed towards Virudhunagar on her two-wheeler and 'Priya' followed her in another bike.

While she was proceeding near the Allampatti junction, a man intercepted her claiming to be a CBI officer. After taking her mobile phone, he asked the woman to be a pillion rider and rode Kokila's bike.

After sometime, the man took her gold chain and the gold ornaments in the 'thali' thread and took her to Kappalur near Tirumangalam in Madurai district.

After asking her to wait in a hotel, he left the spot claiming that he would bring his superior officer but never returned.

Based on her complaint, the Aruppukottai Town police have registered a case of cheating.

