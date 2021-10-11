Fake advocate gets six-year jail term for cheating couple

DINDIGUL

The Dindigul Judicial Magistrate II has sentenced a man to six-year imprisonment for posing as an advocate and cheating an elderly couple to the tune of at least ₹43 lakh by forging a court order.

Judicial Magistrate II K. Karthik said the man had committed an offence against the layman’s Supreme Court, the district judiciary. His act was nothing but digital terrorism.

The case of the prosecution was that M. Karthik approached a couple, M. Umaiyan and Kalyani, posing as an advocate, and offered to help them. Karthik’s brother Sivan and the son of the couple Sivanath were both accused in a murder case.

Karthik promised the couple that he would get both the accused in the case acquitted and obtained lakhs of rupees from them. But, whenever the couple contacted Karthik to know the case status, he would tell them that he was waiting for the order copy.

He then produced a court order copy to the couple which stated that the accused in the case were acquitted. When Umaiyan showed the court order to some advocates he knew, it was brought to light that the copy was a forged one and Karthik was not an advocate.

Karthik was booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code. He had forged an advocate’s identity card too. Karthik was convicted and sentenced to undergo imprisonment for the offences, consecutively amounting to six years.