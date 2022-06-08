Fair price shop workers seek DA hike

Staff Reporter June 08, 2022 21:13 IST

Staff Reporter June 08, 2022 21:13 IST

Members of the Dindigul District Co-operative Employees’ Association, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

Their 25-point charter of demands includes 31% hike in Dearness Allowance for fair price shop workers with effect from January 1. They also wanted fair price shops to be brought under one department. They also wanted facilities like toilets for women and differently abled workers.

The protest was led by district president M Raja. District secretary M Sadiq Ali, treasurer M Sakthivel, CITU district president K Prabhakaran participated in the protest.