Fair price shop workers seek DA hike

THOOTHUKUDI

Fair price shop employees staged a demonstration in front of the office of the Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies here on Wednesday.

S. Appadurai, president, District Cooperative Society Employees’ Union, led them.

They said the 31% DA hike should be given from January 1, 2022 and the suspended earned leave arrangement should be revived. A new department for the public distribution system should be created, they said.

They should be given their monthly salary on the first day of every month. Pension with government contribution and health insurance scheme should be extended, they said.

Similar agitation was organised in Tirunelveli district. Even though more than 200 ration shops remained closed due to the agitation, the workers have decided to intensify their agitation by closing down the shops on Thursday also.

“We have urged the government to hold talks with us. We want to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 10 to present our demands. If it did not happen, the agitation will be intensified,” said the workers.