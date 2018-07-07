Fair price shop employees demand retirement benefits

Employees of fair price shops in the district, associated with different labour unions, staged a demonstration here on Friday to highlight their charter of demands to the Tamil Nadu government, which included equal pay, retirement benefits and safeguarding of the public distribution system (PDS) in the State.

R. Lenin, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Societies Employees’ Association, affiliated to Centre of Indian Trade Unions, said that the salespersons working in fair price shops were paid different salaries.

“Those working in the fair price shops run by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) get better salaries and enjoy other benefits of government employees. However, workers in the shops run by Cooperative Department get a meagre salary with no benefits although the nature of work and burden was exactly the same,” he said.

Stating that a minimum salary of ₹ 18,000 has been fixed for salespersons, he said that the government must ensure that at least this salary was paid to all employees.

Another key demand was to bring all the fair price shops under a single department. “Presently, around 15 departments are involved in the monitoring and running of these shops. This should be brought under one roof,” Mr. Lenin said.

Alleging that the Food Security Act’s intention was to gradually close down the PDS, S. Mahaboob John, joint general secretary, Marumalarchi Liberation Front, said that the State government must take adequate steps and sanction funds to safeguard PDS.

Stating that demonstrations happened in all the districts, Mr. Lenin said the labour unions would go on a one-day strike on August 6 if their demands were not met.