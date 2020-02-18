Failures are important to be successful in life, says VC

“A person has to face at least three major failures in life, to be successful in this journey filled with challenges. Even if you fail to achieve a goal, don’t worry, as life is full of opportunities,” said Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University K. Parthasarathy here on Monday.

He was addressing Madurai Corporation school students during the valedictory session of an art expo, organised by M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation and the Corporation. The expo was organised as part of ‘Happy Schooling programme,’ a joint initiative of the Trust, the Corporation and HCL Foundation, with focus on mental well-being of students.

Mr. Parthasarathy said that obtaining a college degree alone would not guarantee success in life. “To be successful in life, you need to have knowledge and skills,” he said.

A total of 124 students from 20 Corporation schools participated in the expo which was based on the theme ‘Art from waste’ and students produced creative craft products from waste materials.

Corporation Commissioner S. Viskan said that success and failure had a thin line of difference. “Do not let failures crush your passion. Being a Corporation school student should not impair your desire to achieve in life. If you believe in yourself, you can achieve any goal in life,” he said.

C. Ramasubramanian, Founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, said that he was mesmerised by the creative products made by the students.

While students of Sethupathi Pandithurai Corporation Higher Secondary School secured the first place, students of Anuppanadi Corporation High School and N.M.S.M. Corporation Girls High School secured the third place.